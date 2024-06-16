Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.44% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $115,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,256.25.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $19.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,454.74. 117,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,572. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,535.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,362.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,269.15. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

