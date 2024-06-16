Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,845 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $127,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 144,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,900,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.0 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.42. 376,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,987. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $105.86 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.