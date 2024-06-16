Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 71,171 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,171 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.83% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $66,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 776.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,893,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,119,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.23.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $7.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.63. 815,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.94.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

