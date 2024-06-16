Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.1 days.

Constellation Software Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CNSWF traded down $21.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,753.96. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,717.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2,672.04. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,917.16 and a 12 month high of $2,942.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $27.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 77.67%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Constellation Software Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.11%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

