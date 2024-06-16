Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Update

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the May 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Context Therapeutics stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,243 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 2.06% of Context Therapeutics worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

CNTX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 135,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,060. The company has a market capitalization of $147 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.32. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

