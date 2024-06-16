Contrasting First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) & First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation -32.44% 1.11% 0.08% First Western Financial 4.28% 3.43% 0.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of First Foundation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of First Western Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

First Foundation has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Foundation and First Western Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $623.04 million 0.53 -$199.06 million ($3.66) -1.58 First Western Financial $167.52 million 0.97 $5.22 million $0.77 21.86

First Western Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Foundation and First Western Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 1 0 1 3.00 First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Foundation presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.08%. First Western Financial has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.89%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than First Western Financial.

Summary

First Western Financial beats First Foundation on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services; and treasury management services, such as bill pay, check/payee/ACH positive pay, wire origination, internal and external transfers, account reconciliation reporting, mobile deposit, lockbox, cash vault services and merchant processing. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high net worth individuals or families, and business and philanthropic organizations. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

