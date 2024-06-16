Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) PT Raised to C$12.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPLF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.17.

CPLF stock opened at C$11.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. Copperleaf Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$4.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$879.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89, a PEG ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

