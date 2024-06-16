Coq Inu Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $127.73 Million (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Coq Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Coq Inu has a total market capitalization of $127.73 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coq Inu Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000189 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $4,238,541.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

