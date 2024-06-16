Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.77 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $7.09 or 0.00010721 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $76.90 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00045293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

