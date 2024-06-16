Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.21 or 0.00010831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and approximately $66.42 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00045145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.