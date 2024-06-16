Counterweight Ventures LLC Buys Shares of 12,873 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $781,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 44,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 19,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,874,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,653,904. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The stock has a market cap of $556.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

