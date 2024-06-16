Counterweight Ventures LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 353.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.92. 6,239,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,756. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.33.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

