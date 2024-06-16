Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. 10,638,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

