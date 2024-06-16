Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 149,806 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 149,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Creekmur Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 96,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

