Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 45,995 Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 289,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Standard Lithium by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,343,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 144,080 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,404 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SLI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,722. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $233.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.81.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium ( NYSEAMERICAN:SLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

