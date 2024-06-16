Creekmur Asset Management LLC Invests $117,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $266.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,093. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $268.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.78. The stock has a market cap of $400.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

