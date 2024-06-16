Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.59. The company had a trading volume of 73,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,368. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.