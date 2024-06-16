Creekmur Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 359.1% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of BLOK stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 139,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,776. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $726.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

