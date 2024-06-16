Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,006 Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,056,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of FELG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 261,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,062. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

