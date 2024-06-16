Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes $125,000 Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFLT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 14,370 shares of company stock worth $162,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. 438,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,033. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $44.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

