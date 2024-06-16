Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes $629,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.78. The company had a trading volume of 639,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.61 and a 200 day moving average of $274.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $209.25 and a 1-year high of $302.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

