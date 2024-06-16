Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 308,360 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.09. The company had a trading volume of 52,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,034. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.46. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $97.78.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.