Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,842,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,626,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 772.1% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 333,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after buying an additional 295,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,090 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

