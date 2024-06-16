Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $958,105,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $512,867,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,645 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,094,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.50. 3,406,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,930,557. The company has a market capitalization of $155.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.63.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

