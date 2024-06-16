Creekmur Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up 1.0% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,154,000. Marketfield Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 957,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,491,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 965,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,462. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

