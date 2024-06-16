Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the May 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Get Cummins alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

In other news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 9.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 180,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.06 and a 200 day moving average of $265.54. Cummins has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.