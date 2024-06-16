CyberConnect (CYBER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.87 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for $6.96 or 0.00010524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberConnect has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $154.81 million and approximately $15.87 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect was first traded on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,235,360 tokens. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 99,999,999.99843472 with 22,235,360.34843472 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 7.1445658 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $22,914,233.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

