Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s (PLAY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.56.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.5% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.