Decred Price Tops $18.11 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Decred has a market cap of $292.10 million and $1.98 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $18.11 or 0.00027205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00080324 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010729 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 89% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,128,714 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

