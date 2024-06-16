DeepOnion Market Cap Reaches $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00080131 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00026807 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010786 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.