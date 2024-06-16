DEI Price Tops $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $87.04 million and $0.03 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00120097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008940 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.