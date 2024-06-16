Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $456,908.65

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $456,908.65 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka launched on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.01163196 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $220,127.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

