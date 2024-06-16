Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Deluxe in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Deluxe Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DLX opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $947.87 million, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,440 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,777.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,675 shares of company stock worth $58,063 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,167,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,406,000 after buying an additional 171,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Deluxe by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,548,000 after buying an additional 130,357 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the third quarter worth about $1,655,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $995,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

