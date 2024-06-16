Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Short Interest Down 34.7% in May

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 39,090 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 157,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 216,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 48,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,129,000.

DMA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.51. 9,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,181. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

