Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.59.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $93.39 on Thursday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

