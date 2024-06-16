dForce USD (USX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,409.89

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $1,409.89 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00120480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008933 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,499,194 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99048842 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $8,729.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

