Diageo (LON:DGE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,800 ($35.66) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.21) to GBX 3,640 ($46.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,038 ($38.69).

Diageo Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,579 ($32.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,790.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,739.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,819.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,561 ($32.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($44.68).

In related news, insider Karen Blackett bought 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($25,262.35). In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,640 ($33.62) per share, with a total value of £8,289.60 ($10,555.97). Also, insider Karen Blackett purchased 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.99) per share, with a total value of £19,838.52 ($25,262.35). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,313 shares of company stock worth $3,655,074. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

