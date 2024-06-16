Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Diageo worth $109,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,993,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after acquiring an additional 138,406 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.57. 400,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,391. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $130.49 and a 1 year high of $179.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

