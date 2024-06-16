Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stake Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,225 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $51,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,006,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,835,000 after acquiring an additional 119,665 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,329 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $4,086,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,530. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

