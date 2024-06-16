Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Holdings Decreased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,506 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 2.68% of Diodes worth $99,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIOD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Diodes Trading Down 3.0 %

DIOD traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 256,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,031. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.39. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,129,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,129,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.