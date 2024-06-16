Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

DPUKY remained flat at $8.33 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 116. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

