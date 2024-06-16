Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance
DPUKY remained flat at $8.33 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 116. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
