Electron Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Electron Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 357,102 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile comprises 1.2% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $28,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $9,794,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,387,000 after acquiring an additional 172,908 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,747,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 474,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,750,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,618,000 after purchasing an additional 878,933 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SQM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,119. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $2.52. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

