Electron Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,358 shares during the quarter. Herc accounts for approximately 3.8% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.14% of Herc worth $90,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Herc by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,776,000 after buying an additional 169,886 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Herc by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,427 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of HRI traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.30. The company had a trading volume of 266,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,946 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

