Electron Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Electron Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.2% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $51,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $106.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,671. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

