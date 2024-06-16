Electron Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,283 shares during the quarter. CRH makes up approximately 5.4% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of CRH worth $129,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CRH by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 14.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRH traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,896,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $51.16 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

