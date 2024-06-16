Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

