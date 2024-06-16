Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Down 56.4% in May

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance

ELEMF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,858. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

