EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EMKR. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk cut EMCORE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

EMCORE Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.51. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 68.57% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 1,255,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $1,405,888.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth $904,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,540,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,624 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EMCORE by 10.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 887,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 65.1% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,552,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,951,568 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

