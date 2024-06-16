Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$53.44 Average PT from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

ENB stock opened at C$48.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.75 and a 1-year high of C$52.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.26. The firm has a market cap of C$102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of C$11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.8613689 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 138.64%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

