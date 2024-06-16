Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,427 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $322,097,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. 13,276,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,263,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

